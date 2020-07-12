…Commend Dangote for transforming their lives

Previous winners of star prizes in the Bag of Goodies national consumer promo Season 1 done by Dangote Cement Plc in 2019 have expressed huge excitement over the approaching Season 2 version, which is billed to take off nationwide in this month of July.

The star winners, among the 40 lucky individuals across Nigeria who were each presented with a brand new saloon car for their wins in the Season 1 promo, also commended the cement manufacturing giant and its Chairman, Aliko Dangote for transforming their lives for participating in a promo unveiled to improve the lives of 21 million citizens through various prizes won.

Some of the enthusiastic winners, who were contacted by telephone, recalled how their wins in the past promo enhanced their good fortunes, hailed the sincerity of Dangote in handing over the cars to them, and urged Nigerians to participate in the Season 2 promo.

They insisted that the 2019 consumer promo was credible, real and a life-changing experience, and expressed willingness to actively participate in the new Bog of Goodies 2020 Season 2 promo.

The first star (car) prize winner in Season 1 promo, Abraka, Delta State-based cement retailer, Benjamin Igherighe in a phone interview endorsed the BOG2 promo, saying it is real and credible. The cement dealer urged the public to take advantage of the promo to buy cement for their building projects and at the same time stand a chance of winning life-changing prizes from Dangote Cement.

Benjamin said the car has changed his life and business. “People stop me on the road to make inquiries about cement supply and then place orders. It has become a marketing tool which attracts attention and increased sales for me. The branded car has made me an ambassador of Dangote Cement and I keep telling people that the company stands for quality, durability and trust”, he added.

Commending Dangote Cement, he stated that the company is known for doing great things such as giving out trucks to customers, therefor, customers and consumers of cement products should be confident that the promo is real and take advantage of the season to win prizes.

Elated 64-year-old Bricklayer, Mr. Iyowun Ezekiel from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, who also won a brand-new Star Prize of a GAC saloon car in Season 1, expressed joy at the phone call, and narrated how his prize has changed his life forever, courtesy of the Dangote Cement promo.

The artisan, who said his status has been elevated with the win, noted that the promo is real and Nigerians should participate in the new Season 2. He said many of his clients have switched to Dangote Cement product, which he insisted is the only brand he uses at his various project sites.

He also thanked Aliko Dangote, who he described as a humane person with the welfare of Nigerians in his heart. Iyowun, who proudly described himself as a Dangote Cement ambassador, pledged to participate in the Season 2 promo to enable him win another star prize among other prizes.

Another Season 1 star-prize winner from Onitsha, Anambra State, Mrs. Ugochukwu Joy was ecstatic when called on phone and kept asking when is Season 2 kicking off. She said the promo is real, adding that by God’s grace she is expecting to emerge as star prize winner again. According to her, the promo is real and transparent as Dangote Cement ensured that the prizes got to the real winners.

She added that the car prize has changed her life and status as people see her as a brand ambassador of Dangote Cement which opens doors and attracts favour towards her. According to her, the car has made movement easy and aided her family’s daily activities. She endorsed the promo, asking the public not to relent but purchase Dangote Cement for their projects while at the same time getting the chance of winning life changing prizes.

A contractor in Ilorin, Kwara State, Mr. Awojobi Olusegun, who also won a star prize in Season 1 said the car has added 100 per cent value to his life, business, and his family, and brought more clients to his business. He said since he won the car he has become well respected in his society.

“People who were not interested in transacting business with me are now doing so because of the branded Dangote Cement car prize. God has used Dangote to save me and family. I want to use this opportunity to thank Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the entire management of Dangote Cement for giving me opportunity to own a car. I will like to participate in any of their promo in the future.”

He encouraged people to continue to patronise Dangote Cement, describing it as one of the best brands in Africa. “Dangote Cement is the best in the country. The product is second to none in the country. The company takes care of its consumers and ensure they benefit from the its generosity all the time. Dangote products remain the best,” he added.

Under the new promo tagged Dangote Bag of Goodies Season 2, 1,000 Nigerians are expected to win a star prize of one million naira each over a promo period of 16 weeks, among other available prizes of tricycles, refrigerators, television sets, generators, Goodies packs, smaller monetary prizes and airtime.

