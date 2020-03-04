A delegation from the Bank of Beirut led by Sophoklis Argyrou, its managing director, on Tuesday, March 3, paid a courtesy call on the management of Fidelity Bank Plc to seek areas of collaboration between the two institutions.

While receiving the guests, Nnamdi Okonkwo, managing director, Fidelity Bank Plc, noted the role Bank of Beirut is playing in the growth and development of the economy of Lebanon.

Pointedly he commended the Bank for its innovation and provision of efficient banking services and competitive products targeting not only the affluent but youths and SMEs just like Fidelity Bank.

Okonkwo said Fidelity Bank will leverage the visit to foster growth, open up windows of opportunity across the Middle East, chart a new course for the Bank and build a strong global brand.

Mar. 4, 2020

