BIOVENTUS, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, is recognizing 25 years of proven bone healing with its EXOGEN Ultrasound Bone Healing System. EXOGEN uses low-intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) to help stimulate the body’s natural bone healing process and promote fracture healing. It has an 86% heal rate for fractures not healing on their own and provides 38% faster healing of indicated fresh fractures.

Since its launch in 1995, EXOGEN has been used to treat more than 1 million patients worldwide. Today it is prescribed by over 10,000 physicians annually and is sold in 15 countries. Backed by 16 Level 1 studies proving its safety and efficacy, EXOGEN is used by patients at home and at their convenience for just 20 minutes a day.

“The numbers tell such a compelling story and represent an incredible milestone for Bioventus and EXOGEN,” said Tony Bihl, CEO, Bioventus. “It’s a great product with proven outcomes and for the last 25 years, it has healed nonunion and acute fractures for patients worldwide. This level of success and longevity was made possible by the tireless efforts of our employees and treating clinicians.”

Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The orthobiologic products from Bioventus include offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide.

– Feb. 28, 2020 @ 18:05 GMT |

