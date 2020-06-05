Buhari reappoints Danbatta as EVC of NCC

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Professor Umar Garba Danbatta as the executive vice chairman, EVC, of the Nigerian Communications Commission. This was done in an effort to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

Professor Danbatta’s reappointment was based on the recommendation of Isa Ali Ibrahim Patanmi, minister of communications and digital economy, in line with the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.

While wishing Professor Danbatta the best, the minister directs him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the Commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of federal government through the ministry.

Also, the minister enjoined him to ensure that the interest of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors are adequately protected.

– June 5, 2020 @ 7: 26 GMT /

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)