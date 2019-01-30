Buratai commends FirstBank for bringing Agent Banking to Barracks

The chief of Army Staff asks the military personnel to seize the numerous opportunities available through Agent Banking to their benefits

By Benprince Ezeh

TUKUR Buratai, a lieutenant general and chief of Army Staff, has thanked the First Bank PLC for bringing Agent Banking in Nigerian Army cantonments and barracks. Buratai said the decision to go into partnership with the First Bank through NAWLG for the operation of Agent Banking was borne out of the need to bring banking service closer to NA personnel and their families as part of the Federal Governments’ policy of financial inclusion for Nigerians.

The army chief who stated this in the launching of Agent Banking in Serti Baruwa barracks, Taraba on Tuesday, January 29 said that he was aware that most of NA families were travelling to Jalingo to get good banking services. Thus, the choice of Serti Baruwa Barracks to have Agent Banking is to ensure that priority is given to NA barracks located in remote areas where there are epileptic financial services.

“It is expected that the establishment of an Agent Banking outlet in this barracks will increase your access to financial services and products, thereby reducing or completely eliminating the need for you and your dependants to go to Jalingo to use Automated Teller Machines, ATMs,” Burutai said.

According to the general, the introduction of the Agent Banking service in NA barracks is also expected to enhance economic activities in the Mammy Markets. With that, he said, the military men and women could now get involved in investment programmes, and that proceeds from their investments could be easily and quickly deposited their bank accounts without leaving the barracks.

In addition, he noted that the Agent Banking initiative will also be exploited to pay Ration Cash Allowances to troops serving in the frontline. “I am aware that NA personnel have been selected and given the requisite training by First Bank officials to manage and run those Agent Banking outlets being established in our barracks, a lot depends on how well these personnel discharge their responsibility efficiently and effectively, especially they will be handling bulk cash The successful operation of the Agent Banking in our barracks depends very much on the integrity of those selected to manage the outlets.

“I must stress at this point that the supervision of these personnel is a command responsibility. Cantonments and Barracks Commanders where these outlets are located are to ensure that the outlets are managed and operated in line with the relevant banking rules so as to ensure that the scheme succeeds; this is more so that the formations and units supervising these Agent Banking outlets are co-owners of these outlets,” he said.

In any case, Buratai urged the First Bank officials to oversee activities in the Agent Banking outlets. “I urge formations and unit commanders where these outlets are being sited to cooperate with them and consult them whenever in doubt.

“The operationalisation of Agent Banking in our barracks is to be done in phases. The cantonments and barracks to be covered in this phase are the Serti Baruwa Barracks, Serti; Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro-Abuja; Bukavu Barracks, Bukavu- Kano; Mubi Barracks, Adamawa; Port Harcourt Barracks, Port Harcourt; Myhoung Barracks, Yaba-Lagos; Abakpa Barracks, Enugu and AHQ Complex, Garki-Abuja,” he said.

BE

– Jan. 30, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)