Prof. Mohammed Isah, Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has called on government to review the salary of staff of the organisation to enable it succeed in its anti-corruption fight.

The chairman, who disclosed this when he featured on News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja, noted that welfare and motivation of staff was important for them to carry out their mandate.

According to him, compared to other anti-corruption agencies presently in the country, the bureau receives the least remuneration and other incentives.

“Sadly, the salary of our staff is too meagre. If you want to fight corruption in any anti-corruption agency, staff motivation is important.

“Let us take Nigeria as an example; go and see the salaries of EFCC staff, by the last increase, their salary was increased by 150 per cent.

“A director in EFCC today will take home about N2million in a month, while the salary of a director in CCB, maybe N250,000 at most or less than that.

“The Bureau is not enjoying other incentives some of the agencies and departments are enjoying, particularly the anti-corruption agencies.

“For instance, foreign travels, engagement with foreign partners, because anti- corruption fight is an international cross border phenomenon, you need to abreast yourself.

“It is a global-based practice; if you don’t get representation in foreign meetings and workshops and trainings you will not be able to know what is going on in the world.’’

The chairman, however, appreciated the government for its continuous support to the Bureau.

He said the government was making frantic efforts to repositioning the Bureau to discharge its duties efficiently and effectively. (NAN)

– Oct. 6, 2019 @ 15:45 GMT |

