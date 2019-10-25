THE Acting Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Lady Azuka Azinge, has applauded the Federal Government over progress made by the country in the Global Competitiveness Index ranking released by World Bank.

A statement issued on Friday in Abuja by Mr Moses Adaguusi, Head, Public Affairs, CAC, expressed Azinge’s delight with the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Index (DBI).

The index ranked Nigeria 131 out of 190 countries, up 15 places from 146th position in 2019.

The Acting Registrar-General attributed the progress to the faithful implementation of the Ease of Doing Business reform initiatives by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

According to Azinge, the commission is proud to be part of this historic achievement and wishes to congratulate agencies that collaborated to make this happen.

She reaffirmed the CAC’s commitment to Federal Government’s reform agenda designed to develop the country.

Azinge pledged that the commission would continue to cooperate and collaborate with other agencies to not only maintain the success recorded, but to also ensure that Nigeria became an investor’s preferred destination of choice.

NAN

– Oct 25, 2019 @ 18:10 GMT |

