NIGERIA’S leading automotive trading platform, Cars45 on Monday announced the launch of its new product — Premium Inspection Service — in line with its avowed commitment to exploring new platforms that create convenience for end-users.

The Media Consultant, Cars45, Bemigho Awala, said the valued-added service would allow Cars45 to cater for individuals who were unable to visit any of its inspection centers but would still like to use its service to sell their cars.

“To enjoy the premium inspection service, customers will be required to make an upfront payment of N10,000 to book an appointment.

“Cars45 in turn will visit the seller’s preferred location to inspect, provide a valuation report and purchase the car,” he said.

On the launch of the premium inspection service, the Vice-President, Consumer-to-Business Services, Mayokun Fadeyibi, noted that “Cars45 is a consumer-first and value-driven business.

“We are always seeking new and innovative ways to make the car trading process as seamless as possible for consumers.

“With this premium inspection service, we are enabling convenience and offering consumers best-in-class experience.

“The Premium Inspection Service which is being piloted in Lagos adds to a rich variety of value-added services which Cars45 provides across Nigeria’s automotive industry.”

Fadebiyi added: “Other services include fleet liquidation, vehicle auctions, concierge services and vehicle financing which it does in partnership with financial institutions across the country.

“Known for bringing transparency to Nigeria’s marketplace for used vehicles, Cars45 has become synonymous with creating delightful consumer experiences by offering people a fast and convenient way to buy, sell or swap their cars,” he said.

