THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Friday, May 31, 2019, intervened in the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales, SMIS to the tune of $294.7million.

The figures obtained from the CBN on Friday indicated that the sum of CNY 31.43 million was also offered in the spot and short-tenored forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign exchange market.

Isaac Okorafor, the Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, who made the disclosure, added that the United States’ dollar intervention was for requests in the agricultural and raw materials sectors, while the Chinese Yuan, on the other hand, was for Renminbi-denominated Letters of Credit.

Okorafor further reiterated that the market remained stable because of the regular interventions by the Bank.

He also noted that the demand management approach introduced by the Bank had yielded positive results, adding that the CBN Management remained committed to ensuring that all the sectors of the forex market continue to enjoy access to the needed foreign exchange.

Meanwhile, $1 exchanged for N361 at the Bureau de Change, BDC, segment of the foreign exchange market, while CNY1 exchanged at N55.

