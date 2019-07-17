THE interbank segment of the Foreign Exchange Market has received a fresh boost of $210 million from the Central Bank of Nigeria

(CBN) following sales concluded on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

The figures obtained from the CBN indicated that the authorized dealers in the

wholesale segment of the market were again offered the sum of $100 million,

while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) window received the sum

of $55 million.

The sum of $55 million was equally allocated to customers

requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical

payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others.

The Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Isaac

Okorafor, confirmed the sales, just as he reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment

towards sustaining the level of stability in foreign exchange market.

It will be recalled that at the last intervention on Friday, July 12, 2019, the

Bank injected the sum of $298.7 million and CNY39.6million into the Retail

Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) segment.

Meanwhile, the rate of exchange between the Naira and the United States

dollars in the BDC segment of the market on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, was

N360/$1.

