IN line with its objective of enhancing financial inclusion and the development of the payment system by increasing access to deposit products and payments services through a secured technology-driven environment, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has issued Approvals-in-Principle, AIP, to three Payment Service Banks (PSBs).

The three institutions issued approvals in principle to operate as Payment Service Banks are Hope PSB, Money Master PSB and 9PSB.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, who explained that the approval in principle was part of the processes the institutions had to fulfil in order to be granted license to operate as fully-fledged Payment Service banks.

According to Okorafor, the decision of the CBN to issue the AIP to the applicants followed the institutions’ satisfaction of documentation and other laid down conditions.

Sequel to the issuance of the AIP to the three banks, he said they would be expected to submit their respective applications for the grant of a final licence, not later than six months after the AIP.

Speaking further, he disclosed that the CBN code of corporate governance for banks would also be applicable to the PSBs.

– Sept. 18, 2019 @ 18:42 GMT |

