The Central Bank of Nigeria boosts liquidity in the inter-bank Forex Market with $210 million

IN CONTINUATION of its mediation in the inter-bank foreign exchange market, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Wednesday, April 24, intervened with the sum of $210 million to sustain liquidity in that segment of the market.

Figures released by the CBN on Wednesday, April 24, showed that authorized dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, as in previous deals, were offered the sum of $100million. Those in the Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, segment got a boost of $55 million. Customers purchasing foreign exchange for invisibles such as tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance, BTA, among others, were also allotted a total of $55 million.

Isaac Okorafor, director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, confirmed the transactions, reiterating that the CBN will continue to ensure the availability of foreign exchange in order to ensure continued stability in the markets.

In its last intervention on Thursday, April 18, the bank injected the sum of $254.8million and CNY34.8 million into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) segment.

Meanwhile, the Naira on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, exchanged at an average of N360/$1 in the Bureau de Change segment of the market.

Apr. 24, 2019

