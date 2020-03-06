DESPITE the on-going threat of the novel coronavirus which is presently spreading worldwide; China has announced that it set to ship a number of high-speed passenger trains to Nigeria.

Reports in the Chinese media reveals that CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd.; one of China’s major high-speed train manufacturers, has disclosed that the third and final batch of 32 passenger coaches will be shipped to Nigeria from the Tianjin Port.

Last April, CRRC Tangshan received an order of 60 passenger coaches from the Nigerian government. The order consisted of 44 cab cars and 16 trailer cars of its revamped 25T type; to be exported to Nigeria to serve the 156-km Lagos-Ibadan rail line.

Thereafter, the first batch of 16 coaches arrived at the Lagos port on Saturday, February 1st, 2020.

Since then, the world has been reeling from the spread of the coronavirus outbreak; with Nigeria eventually joining the list of countries to have reported a confirmed case of the deadly virus.

Despite the on-going efforts to keep the disease in check; Nigeria is set to take delivery of the second batch of 12 coaches from China. As a matter of fact, investigations by 1st News reveal that the trains are currently in transit on their way to Nigeria; as confirmed by the company, CRRC Tangshan.

In response to the concerns raised over shipments from China; of which Wuhan remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak; CRRC Tangshan has claimed to have taken precautionary measures.

‘‘Since the novel coronavirus epidemic broke out; CRRC Tangshan has taken precise measures on epidemic prevention and control; calling on all units to ensure orderly progress in all projects. We have fully resumed work at present,’’ the company disclosed. – 1st News

