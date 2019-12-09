COMVIVA, the global leader in providing mobile solutions, has been recognized by the Messaging & SMS Global Awards 2019 under the “Best Messaging Innovation – Enterprise Solution” category for its enterprise engagement platform – Ngage. This is Comviva’s fourth consecutive Messaging and SMS World Award. The winners were announced recently at an award ceremony held in London.

Ngage, an omni-channel enterprise engagement Platform is a convergent solution that enables enterprises to connect and engage with their customers and partners through various digital and legacy channels – all through a single platform.

Besides the legacy Telco channels like SMS, MMS and USSD, the platform supports customer communication across new-age digital channels like Chatbots, Email, OTT channels like WhatsApp and RCS, an emerging channel

Deshbandhu Bansal, Chief Operating Officer, Messaging Solutions at Comviva said, “We are thrilled to get recognized at the Messaging and SMS World Awards for the fourth year in a row. With our ever evolving new and improved enterprise engagement platform ‘Ngage’, we aim to deliver higher value to enterprises and the best of omni-channel experience to their customers. As the customer communication becomes more contextual and relevancy drives the engagement, it needs real-time customer engagement solutions to build successful brand engagement. The new age campaigns launched through a robust omni-channel platform holds such promise of things that are bigger, more amplified, and certainly better.”

The Messaging and SMS Global Awards 2019, which took place on 03rd December in London, brought together key players in the messaging and mobile space to acknowledge some of the biggest achievements of the last 12 months.

“Thank you to all the companies that applied to the Messaging & SMS Global Awards 2019 and congratulations again to all the winners who have shown the most significant innovation in the Messaging and SMS industry,” said Pamela MacKay, Product Manager, Capacity Media.

With more than 72 submissions received, Capacity Reporter and head judge for the Awards, Natalie Bannerman, thanked all the participants for their contribution to the event, “It’s clear that the work being done in the mobile space is quickly becoming an area of investment and development for most telcos, particularly in the areas of RCS, fraud and security. Many congratulations to all of this year’s winners, we look forward seeing these projects develop in year ahead.”

