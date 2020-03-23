Coronavirus: Access Bank closes branch office after customer tested positive

“In line with our emergency response plan and following regulatory practices, the branch has been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection. Persons who had any contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation.

“It is advised anyone who visited the branch in the last week should self-quarantine for a period of 14 days starting immediately. Should you feel sick or exhibit any of the Coronavirus symptoms, please contact the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on 08009700001 or SMS 08099555577 immediately to find out what to do.

“The health of all our stakeholders remains paramount at Access Bank Plc, as we are adopting all necessary measures to ensure your safety at this time. Please be reminded that we will continue to serve you through our Alternate Delivery Channels.”