THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has assured the general public that the financial services will not be disrupted during the coronavirus lockdown. The apex bank also urged Nigerians to limit their use of cash and avail themselves of the use of alternative payment channels such as mobile banking, Internet banking, Mobile money, Point of Sale and USSD.

The CBN noted in a statement signed by Isaac Okorafor director, corporate communications, CBN, that the financial institutions will remain operational during this period and therefore should guard against panic withdrawals from their banks.

“We also urge all Nigerians to adhere strictly to the movement restrictions and follow stipulated guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and other relevant health agencies of government to curb possible spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had issued a directive restricting the movement of people – excluding those on essential service – with effect from 11pm on Monday, March 30, 2020, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States, as a response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Subsequently, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria obtained Presidential approval to permit critical financial services to function during this period. Consequently, relevant security agencies have been requested to grant passage to critical staff of these institutions to enable essential and strategic financial transactions to go undisrupted during the period of the lockdown,” he said.

– Apr. 2, 2020 @ 14:15 GMT |

