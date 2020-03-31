GIVING.NG, a crowdfunding platform, has said it is partnering Sterling Bank Plc, Nigeria’s leading commercial bank, to raise N1 billion from donors to support healthcare professionals taking care of persons infected with the Coronavirus disease, COVID-19, across the country.

A statement released in Lagos by the crowdfunding platform today urged well-meaning individuals, associations, corporations and institutions to contribute to the fight against the Coronavirus disease through the intervention fund by visiting www.giving.ng to donate.

It added that Sterling Bank launched the fund with a donation of N25, 000,000 , twenty- Five Million Naira. to support healthcare workers at the frontline of the effort to keep citizens safe while caring for persons infected by the Coronavirus disease.

Initiated by giving.ng, in partnership with Sterling Bank, the fund will enable corporations, institutions and individuals at home and in the Diaspora to come together and reward healthcare workers, in addition to the hazard pay they will receive from their employers, for their sacrifice and bravery.

Commenting on the donation, Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank said: “Medical responders are generally working in environments that put them at a higher risk of contact with COVID-19. They are continuously saving lives, helping individuals and families and serving the nation at this uncertain time. They are truly heroes for putting their lives at risk in the service of others. Their bravery inspires us to look forward to a time when this will be in our collective past.

“Combating COVID-19 is beyond the capacity of any single institution or sector. It is a crisis that is stretching the capacity of healthcare infrastructure and personnel world over. And stopping this pandemic requires the elimination of boundaries to resources. One way to do that is by setting funds aside to support brave medical responders at this Time.”

On her part, Olapeju Ibekwe, Project Manager for giving.ng, said “The N25 million donation by Sterling Bank shows the commitment of the bank to the common good of all, especially at a time when individuals, families, corporations and governments must make sacrifices for the survival of the human race.”

She said giving.ng believes that additional hazard pay should be given to frontline healthcare workers evacuating and treating infected persons, testing and supporting exposed contacts despite the risk associated with their daily routine, adding that, “We are certain Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora as well as friends of Nigeria will donate generously to this fund.”

The giving.ng crowdfunding platform provides donors with the opportunity to become part of a movement focused on supporting healthcare workers to put an end to Nigeria’s COVID-19 epidemic through additional welfare packages that inspires them to go the extra-mile.

– Mar. 31, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

