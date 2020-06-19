By Anayo Ezugwu

DESPITE the economic hardship occasioned by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic outbreak, the Lagos State government is demanding N150,000 from non-aligned haulage and logistics companies in the state to carry out safety audits.

The Lagos State Safety Commission, LSSC, said the essence of the safety audit was to avoid hazards that can lead to an increase in workplace risks and accidents.

The commission, in a letter to Tiger Shipping Company Limited, with reference number: LGS/LSC/6161/109, said it is commencing the yearly safety audit of all haulage and logistics companies in the state for the year 2020. The letter dated June 10, 2020, and sited by Realnews stated that the commission’s safety consultant will visit the company for the audit.

“In line with the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary to ensure safety measures are put in place at all non-aligned logistics companies across the state to avoid hazards that can lead to an increase in workplace risks and accidents.

“Further to the above, the commission shall commence the yearly safety audit of all haulage and logistics companies in the state for the year 2020. This is imperative because it is one of the tools the commission deploys to proactively measure and identify potential hazards and apply mitigative measures thereby preventing major incidents.

“In light of the above, Masterminder Oil & Gas Limited, our accredited safety consultant would visit your facility for the audit exercise between June 8 and June 29. Please identify Messer Masterminder with their ID cards and accord them utmost cooperation during the exercise and make available all relevant safety documentation for review. Please note that audit exercise comes with a fee, and details will be communicated to you by the consultant,” the letter signed by Lanre Mojola, director-general, LSSC, said.

Realnews reports that on June 15, Masterminder oil & Gas Limited contacted Tiger Shipping Company Limited, demanding N150,000 as an audit fee. The consultant in a letter with reference number: MM/LSC/SAP/L/071 said the payment should be made into the firm’s Sterling Bank account within seven (7) days after receipt of the letter.

Masterminder oil & Gas Limited also sent in another letter with reference number: MM/LSC/SAP/L/040 explaining the essence of the safety audit and why the company must pay the service fee. It stated that the primary objective of the safety audit was to ensure the safety of lives and property in all socio-economic sectors of Lagos State.

According to the company, to conduct safety and risk assessment of workplaces to identify occupational safety and health hazards, measure the risk and then proffer control measures in order to mitigate them. “In order to achieve the requirements of Lagos State Safety Commission we will adopt the International Standard already published by the International Labour Organisation, ILO, and International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO guidelines – Occupational Safety and Health Management Systems, ILO-OSH 2001 and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System guidelines respectively,” the letter signed by Ademola Emmanuel, managing director, Masterminder Oil & Gas Limited, said.

– Jun. 19, 2020 @ 15:49 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)