PRIVATE Jets Nigeria (aviation service provider), has disclosed that the association had suffered five billion dollars financial loss due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Omotade Lepe, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the association, disclosed this during the Luxury Reporter Facebook live series with the theme:” The Private Jets Sector Post- COVID-19″.

Lepe said that the period had been most challenging for operators as it suffered revenue lose, decline in flight request and fixed overhead running.

” COVID-19 has dealt seriously with the aviation sector generally but for the private jet operators, we can say we have lost over five billion dollars while the pandemic ravaged the world,” he said.

The official said that the association had put in place some measures to revamp the business at post COVID-19 to recover some of the revenue lost.

He said that luxury businesses generally needed to re-invent itself because the market was becoming more competitive.

According to him, the association plans to go all out to attract business executives, corporate companies and more to recover some of the financial losses during COVID-19.

” The rich people never find private jet as a way of life, we are going to reach out to them post COVID-19, likewise lowering our bar to meet with the upper-middle class, business executives and corporate companies.

” The private jet business does not ordinarily warrant marketing but in view of the business outlook now, we will be reaching out to improve patronage.

” We are going to stop our previous attitude of “our customers know us”, we are now going by the slogan: “We are going to the customers.”

” We will be taking the private jet business to the people rather than wait for people to come,” Lepe said.

Lepe further said that in line with the requirements of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in combating the pandemic, the private jet operators would be ensuring strict adherence to the guidelines, in addition to some other safety rules.

He said that the association would be working on restoring passengers confidence by creating awareness and training most of the crew members on COVID-19 safety rules and preventive measures.

” I assure Nigerians that post COVID-19 when flight resumes, we will take the safety measures seriously.

”Anyone whose temperature exceeds 40oc will be decline flight, passengers will be made to come with non-medical face masks.

” Though we will also make provision for whoever forgets to come with face mask, the aircraft toilets will be disinfected constantly, the cabin crew will be made to wear protective clothes and gloves.

” The private jets give room for automatic social distancing as against the commercial flights.

” All these and more will be done to restore passengers’ confidence at post COVID-19,” he said

Earlier, Funke Osae-Brown, Editor-in-chief of The Luxury Reporter Magazine and convener of the series, said the essence of the meeting was to interact on the way forward for luxury industry at post-COVID-19.

Osae-Brown said it was also meant to harness some of the losses of the industry during the pandemic as the series would hold on a weekly basis henceforth.

NAN

– June 6, 2020 @ 10:30 GMT |

