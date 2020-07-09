The Oyo State government has donated a new dialysis machine to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, to ensure proper examination and treatment of COVID – 19 patients.

Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, on Thursday said that Dr Ayoola Adebisi, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, presented the machine on behalf of the state government to the management of UCH.

Adebisi assured the management of the hospital of mutual working relationship and more interventions from the state government within the shortest possible time to further take care of COVID -19 cases in the state .

“We are here today to donate dialysis machine as approved by Gov. Seyi Makinde in line with the fulfilment of this administration to improve health care service in the state.

“This dialysis machine is one of the consignments this administration has for this facility in fighting the pandemic, however, more of interventions are still coming to UCH.

“The donation was made to enhance effective service delivery on coronavirus cases at the UCH and also to combat and contain the spread of the disease in the state” Adebisi stated

Dr Victor Akinmoladun, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, UCH, Ibadan, who received the dialysis machine on behalf of the UCH, said the machine would add value to corona virus treatment procedures in the hospital.

Akinmoladun said that the dialysis machine would be committed totally to the care of those who required dialysis and had tested positive for COVID -19.

“We have been unable to use our regular machines for the dialysis of such patients because once we have used those machines for COVID-19 positive patients it would become difficult or virtually impossible to use the same for others who are not with COVID 19.

“So, we have been struggling; we don’t have the capacity to totally commit our machines to the treatment of COVID – 19 patients,” he said.

Akinmoladun commended the Oyo State government for its support to the hospital in fighting coronavirus pandemic and appealed for more support. (NAN)

