SOME residents of Port Harcourt have commended commercial banks in the city over the sanitary measures put in place for customers to access banking services.

The residents made the commendation during a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the survey on the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

One of them, Mr. Onyinye Ofor-Anyanwu, told NAN at First City Monument Bank, Olu-Obasanjo Road, that not more than 10 persons were being allowed into the banking hall at a time.

“I have been in the queue outside the banking hall for more than 30 minutes, only 10 persons are allowed inside in a tranche.

“I am impressed with what I have seen, customers are given hand sanitisers before entering the banking hall, ” Ofor-Anyanwu said.

Another resident, Mr. Tams Ibuluya told NAN at Polaris Bank customer, Agip Junction that the level of sanitary measures being taken by the banks was encouraging.

“Every customer visiting the bank is directed by the security guard on duty to use the sanitiser, I see this as encouraging.

“In the banking hall, I noticed that there are barricades creating distance between the bankers and their customers,” Ibuluya said.

Also speaking to NAN, Mrs. Eunice Opusunju, a trader, said that she queued for a long time at Access Bank, Agip Junction, before being allowed into the banking hall.

“I commend the bank for the sanitary measures, but there is a need to create a conducive environment outside the bank for those waiting.

“I must say that the decision to allow only 10 persons at a time to enter the banking hall is a good strategy to maintain social distance,” she said.

NAN reports that a branch of Unity Bank on Olu-Obasanjo road, with less human traffic, only used hand sanitisers and allowed customers to access the banking hall without any queue. (NAN)

– Mar. 23, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)