DSP Okechukwu Emechebe, Chief Security Officer, Trade Fair Complex, Alaba, on Thursday said that the complex was strictly adhering to the directives of government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Emechebe, while speaking to newsmen in Lagos said that all the plazas in the complex had been mandated to provide water and soap as well as hand sanitizer, to prevent the spread of the virus.

He, however, said that the challenge of making people to keep to the directives of wearing face masks at all times was a bit difficult because of the complex nature of human beings.

“The challenge we have, is dealing with human beings because of their complex nature.

“The efforts we have made to ensure that the Federal Government’s directive gets to the grassroots has been cumbersome because many people still believe that there is no Coronavirus.

“However, we will keep sensitising the public on the truthfulness of the virus and that the virus is not a hoax,” he said.

The officer said that he had invited doctors, health care workers, among others to educate the people on the best way to protect themselves against the virus.

“Every morning, we have a team that will remind the people of government policies and what they are supposed to do to stay safe.

“At our main gate, we have water and soap for washing hands before entering the market, secondly, if you do not have your face mask on, you cannot enter the market.

“We have also advised marketers to ensure they use mobile banking for their transactions, instead of cash transactions,” he said.

Emechebe said that he had also set up a team that would go from shop to shop with the theme: “Operation Show Your sanitiser” to ensure strict compliance with government directives.

“We have also stationed vehicles that go round the complexes during the closing period to remind them of the 2.30 p.m closing time, because of the curfew, which starts by 8.00 p.m.

“This has had positive impact in ensuring that people adhere to the directive of government because if they do not adhere to it, their shops will be locked,” he said.

Emechebe commended the Divisional Police Officer, Trade Fair, John Ajigidi, for his support and encouragement in ensuring that people complied with the directive.

He also said that the Trade Fair Management Board was happy with efforts made in ensuring that the spread of the virus was curtailed to its barest minimum.

“We have also ensured that people with cars coming into the market maintain a linear queue and avoid following one way so that law and order would be maintained.

“This has helped to prevent fighting and reduce traffic gridlock, usually known during market hours,” he said.

Emechebe, however, urged the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem , to allow the arrest of violators.

According to him, this would further help to enforce law and order in the market.

“It is observed that some of the plazas did not adhere to the provision of water and soap for the washing, which is one of the ways of curbing the spread of the virus.

“We seal the shops of those who do not comply with the directive of government, but I would be happy if we can hand them over to the government.

“This will bring sanity to other defaulters, when they see their members being quarantined tor 14 days,” he said.

Also, Mr Tony Obi, President, Balogun Business Association, Trade Fair Complex, said he was satisfied with the level of compliance even though they still had few defaulters.

“It is not possible to get the directives of the Federal Government in curbing the spread of the virus 100 percent, however, I am satisfied with the level of compliance.

“We have buckets and soaps at the gates as well as thermometer readers.

“We have also mandated the various shops to ensure they provide water buckets and soap for their workers and clients during the shopping hours,” he said.

Obi said that the management’s main duty was to enforce the directives of the Federal Government, which includes social distancing, wearing of face masks, providing and ensuring the use of hand sanitiser by customers.

“My advice to everyone is to try to beat the adverse effect of the virus and stay alive because it is only the living that can come back to do business.

“I also thank the government for providing palliative items for the people, to alleviate the effect of the lockdown,” Obi said.

NAN

– May 14, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

