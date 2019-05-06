By Emeka Ejere

Creative Brands, a leading South African firm in merchandise, custom-branding and printing has registered a presence in Nigeria, with a resolve to leverage technology to boost activities in the nation’s promotional and printing industry.

Nicholas Markovitz, the managing director, at a media breakfast session in Lagos, said the company is known all over the world and by the most esteemed clients including Adidas, Google and Facebook, for its innovative printing and branding techniques, in addition to massive range of top quality promotional products and corporate gifting options.

Markovitz noted that from personalised marketing giveaways to event collateral, branded work wear, tech gadgets, executive gifts and more, the company brings a whole new suite of marketing options to businesses operating in Nigeria.

According to Markovitz, Creative Brands, though a South African company, is optimistic that with the various reforms of the Nigerian government to improve the ease of doing business, the business environment will be friendly enough its business to thrive.

“As the first of-its kind in the country, we partnered with Funema Group in setting up in Nigeria,” Markovitz said.

“We’re very lucky to have Amaka Amalu to launch and drive Creative Brands growth and expansion to the Nigerian market. With such an experienced team on the ground, we’re super excited to see how our sophisticated printing and branding techniques and our range powers growth for other businesses in Nigeria.”

Markovitz itemised what the company is bringing to the table thus: “Over 18,000 SKUs on offer, an innovative, easy-to-navigate website which offers online branding and e-commerce.

“An Instant Quote feature cuts out the need for back-and-forth quoting, Creative Brands ensures a service that is efficient, world-class, and keeps its customers top-priority.

“An amazingly quick 72-hour turnaround time from order to delivery.”

He stressed that from branded work wear, wedding gifts, and promotional and event giveaway merchandise, to corporate gifting and business printing, the Creative Brands range is set to open up massive opportunities for businesses in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Amaka Amalu, the company’s West African representative, noted that Creative Brands is not afraid of any serous rivalry in Nigeria, stating that almost all the other players in the e-commerce industry in Nigeria are already seeking collaboration with the company.

She said Creative Brands runs a one-stop shop unlike other players who involve chain of vendors.

