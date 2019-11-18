THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Katsina State says it seized 1,367 bags of foreign rice and other items with a Duty Paid Value of N61 million from smugglers.

The Command’s Area Controller and Deputy Comptroller, Mr Dahiru Abdullahi, made the disclosure at a news conference on Monday in Katsina on the achievements recorded by the command.

He said that the customs seized 295 Jerry cans of vegetable oil, 53 bags of foreign sugar and 14 cartons of Tiger head batteries.

Other items seized include 25 bales of second hand clothing, 37 bundles of new textile materials and eight fairly used vehicles.

He said that the items were seized within the past 10 days by the customs in the command.

Abdullahi disclosed that motorcycles were used as means of conveying the smuggled items into the county.

He added that some smugglers also tried to smuggle the eight vehicles through unauthorized routes.

“Our officers and men are always on the alert, we will continue to use intelligence information that will assist us to arrest the smugglers,” he said.

The deputy comptroller noted that those successes were recorded through intelligence information.

He urged Nigerians to continue to inculcate the habit of paying Customs Duty that would enable the government to provide services and execute projects that would move the county forward. (NAN)

