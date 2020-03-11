DAHUA Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, successfully launched its brand new solution for smart night surveillance – WizSense Full-color Series Network Camera.

Unparalleled Night Surveillance Powered by 4 Technological Innovations

This new camera series embraces Dahua Technology’s 4 major technological

innovations: Large Aperture Lens – Features F1.0 super large aperture that collects 2.5 times amount of light compared with F1.6 aperture, creating a brighter image.

High-Performance Sensor – Offers 30% photosensitive capacity increase through its larger sensors.

Advanced ISP – Dahua ISP 4.0 greatly improves Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) and colour reproduction.

Warm Light – The weighted radiance of blue light is 40% below European Union standards, which presents lower light pollution and less harm to human eyes.

With these 4 technological advancements, Dahua Full-color Camera delivers unparalleled performance at night. It achieves 24/7 monitoring by capturing vivid details and presenting colored images in low light conditions.

At the same time, it provides warm and smart auxiliary light to guarantee image clarity and quality even in total darkness. Thanks to its built-in AI functions, higher monitoring accuracy at night is guaranteed.

Full-color + SMD Reduces False Alarms Even At Night

As the first company in the industry to combine SMD and Full-color for night surveillance, Dahua Technology delivers both technologies’ advantages to its customers. On one side, SMD can easily process visual information collected by Full-colour Camera. On the other side, the Full-color Camera significantly increases the accuracy of SMD at night (see table below). In addition, Dahua SMD has the ability to effectively filter false alarms triggered by pets, leaves, branches, raindrops, lights and other irrelevant objects, and only focus on real threats – human and vehicle.

