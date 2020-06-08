THE reappointment of Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, as the Executive Vice-Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), by President Muhammadu Buhari, is a determination toward changing the narrative of the Nigerian telecommunication industry.

The National President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Olusola Teniola, made the assertion on Monday in Lagos.

Teniola, in a statement, said that Danbatta’s reappointment followed the recommendation by Dr Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy to the president.

According to him, it is a reward for his dedication and determination toward changing the narrative of the Nigerian telecommunication industry landscape.

“This is through the implementation of programmes and projects that were carried out under its supervising ministry and have been adjudged to be enhancing and improving the lives of Nigerians.

“We are particularly happy that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has expressed his confidence in his (Danbatta) continuity as a substantial Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO of NCC.

“This by advising the President for him to continue serving the industry as the chief regulator of the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

“We know that his recommendation is predicated on him being a technocrat, a professional and a promoter of human relations and human capacity.

“He has over the years initiated and implemented successful policies that have positive impact on businesses and Nigerians, and we are very confident that he is equal to the task ahead.

“We pledge our commitment to work with him and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and by extension, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy,” he said.

Teniola said that this would help to sustain and accelerate the growth and development of the Nigerian Telecommunications and Information Communication Technology (ICT) industry. (NAN)

– Jun. 8, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

