TO reward consumers and improve the livelihoods of its consumers around Nigeria, Dangote Cement Plc yesterday unveiled plans to produce an astonishing nine millionaires daily in its new Spell and Win “Bag of Goodies 2” Consumer Promo.

The promotion, scheduled to run from Wednesday, July 15, to November 15, is expected to produce 1,000 millionaires within 16 weeks. Besides, consumers also stand a chance to win tricycles, motorcycle, television sets, refrigerators, Dangote Food Goodies packs, recharge cards and many other exciting gifts.

To be a part of the promotion, “all the consumer needs to do is to buy any promo bag of Dangote Cement during promo period, pick out the scratch card inserted in the bag, scratch open the inserted card to see what you have won, go to the nearest redemption center to collect your prize. To win a million naira, the consumer is expected to collect cards to spell, D-A-N-G-O-T-E and win star prize of N1 million”, the company said.

The manufacturing giant also noted that the Dangote ‘Bag of Goodies 2’ Consumer Promo is a huge investment aimed at rewarding new and existing consumers, especially in this period of COVID-19 with the much-needed palliatives.

At the unveiling of the promo in Lagos, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, in his remarks, said it is part of the company’s strategies to continuously reward consumers, who are the backbone in the cement business.

“It is to reward valued consumers for their unflinching partnership in ensuring that our range of cement products remains today the first choice for construction purposes across the country,” he added.

Puchercos stated: “The prizes we are offering in the promo are specifically tailored towards changing the living standards of consumers who are the end-users of our products. These prizes have great economic value as they can be used to kick off small scale businesses especially in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic with many families losing their source of livelihood.

“Dangote Cement ‘Bag of Goodies Promo Season 2’ is to serve a dual-purpose, allow consumers of our products to continue their projects while at the same time stand a chance of becoming a millionaire or proud winner of prizes such as tricycles, motorcycles, etc.

“Here in Dangote Cement, we adhere strictly to best global standards in producing our range of cement which makes them the best in the market. Our products; BlocMaster, 42.5R, 42.5N, and Falcon are all top-of-the-range brands developed to ensure that cement users have a choice on the type of product suitable for their projects. Much research and tests went into the development and production of these products as we are determined to offer consumers the best quality and experience either in building personal houses or in commercial construction work.”

Explaining the reason for staging the consumer promo, Dangote Cement Marketing Director, Funmi Sanni, said consumers are important and a fundamental factor of production without which the company’s ability to remain in business becomes impossible.

“To grow our business, we must constantly create value in terms of quality, product, service, competitive pricing and depositing in consumer’s emotional bank accounts in order to become their the preferred choice of the brand at the point of purchase.

“As a business, we recognize the importance of every member of our value chain- distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as such, we have invested in growing their businesses through various empowerment schemes,” she said.

Jul. 16, 2020

