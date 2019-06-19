THE Dangote Foundation has donated N60 million for distribution to small scale women traders and other less privileged women in six local government areas in Katsina state.

Hajiya Rayyana Lawal, the Chairman of the State Disbursement Committee, disclosed this in Daura on Wednesday during the inauguration of the local chapters of the committees in the benefitting council areas.

According to Lawal, each local committee comprises the council chairman as head, district heads, Chief Imams, education secretaries, council’s special assistant on women affairs and APC party woman leader.

She listed the six benefiting council areas as Daura, Sandamu, Zango, Baure, Mashi and Maiadua, adding that N10 million had been earmarked for each local government, with each beneficiary receiving N10,000.

Lawal said that the gesture was strictly for the unemployed and excluded those on the Federal Government’s N-Power programme and other ad hoc government schemes.

She added that formal registration of beneficiaries and subsequent funds disbursement will commence within two weeks.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the chairmen of the benefiting local government councils and their district heads attended the meeting held in Daura council chambers. (NAN)

– June 18, 2019 @ 16:19 GMT |

