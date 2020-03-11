DC Administration Services, Inc. (DCAS) notes that the 2020 List Review Date for the Determinations Committees falls on Monday, March 30, 2020.

DCAS would, therefore, like to invite all interested Members of ISDA to apply for a position as a Non-dealer Committee Member of the Determinations Committee for the relevant region.

Parties wishing to apply for such a position should carefully review and submit an executed Non-dealer Committee Participation Letter by 5 pm EDT on Friday, March 13, 2020.

– Mar. 11, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)