THE Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA), on Thursday in Asaba, began inspection of some viable Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the state seeking for expansion and upgrade.

The Director-General of DIDA, Chief Lucky Oghene-Omoru, said that the inspection tour was in furtherance of the mandate of the agency to facilitate investments.

Oghene-Omoru said that the exercise was also a fallout from the Delta State/NEXIM Bank organised by South-South Export Enlightenment & Engagement Forum in the state.

He led the management of the agency to JBNAH Integrated Food Concept, Asaba which specialises in production and processing of plantain flour.

The director-general noted that the essence of the visit was to have a first-hand assessment of SMEs within the state desirous to access available financial assistance for expansion.

He expressed satisfaction with what the management of the company had on ground, and said DIDA would give the requisite advice and assistance to ensure that the enterprise was able to access the NEXIM facility.

Oghene-Omoru reiterated that the export forum had opened up new windows for accessing finance for SMEs.

Earlier, the Managing-Director of JBNAH Integrated Foods Concept, Asaba, Mrs Theresa Allanah, thanked the DIDA delegation for the visit and expressed satisfaction with the investment facilitation role of the agency.

She said the company had already met some pre-conditions for accessing loans, such as registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Allana said the company had also obtained Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) certification.

The DIDA officials also visited a 250,000 layers’ poultry farm, .Emmppek Farms Ltd, Asaba.

NAN

