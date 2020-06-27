MAVENIR, an industry leading end-to-end cloud-native network software provider, has announced that it has collaborated in successful lab testing of its containerized 5G Core solution, on Deutsche Telekom’s Cloud network infrastructure.

Mavenir’s 5G Core uses state of the art, web-scale technology and cloud-native principles providing support for 4G/5G combo-core functionalities.

In addition to 3GPP 5G functionality, the collaboration focused on automation, on-boarding, cloud native principles, CI/CD and other non-functional areas such as resiliency, fault tolerance and performance (load and stress tests).

Furthermore, together Mavenir and Deutsche Telekom have validated the combo nodes, with its 4G micro services, to validate seamless 5G to 4G handover on a next generation web-scale core.

“The move to 5G is a paradigm shift for our industry. To support 5G use cases and 5G scale and required automation, Mavenir has developed a cloud-native microservices-based 4G-5G combo-core,” said Pardeep Kohli , President, and CEO of Mavenir. “With the use of web-scale technologies, operators are capable of supporting new 5G subscribers and their existing 4G subscribers with the same solution.”

Mavenir is the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native Network Software and Solutions/Systems Integration Provider for 4G and 5G, focused on accelerating software network transformation for Communications Service Providers, CSPs. (NAN)

– Jun. 27, 2020 @ 10:59 GMT |

