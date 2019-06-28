HABIBU Kurawa, the Director of General Duties in the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Headquarters, on Friday advised corps members to take advantage of scheme’s entrepreneurship training in supporting their parents.

Kurawa gave the advice while addressing the 2019 batch ‘B’ stream 1, orientation exercise at Wamakko NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto State.

He urged them to reciprocate their parents’ investment in them by queuing into a business among various enterprising skills acquired in camp and not rely on waiting to be employed by government or others.

He charged them to ensure discipline at all times, avoid all unnecessary travels and be security conscious as well as not to engage in any form of violence or corrupt practice.

The Director also reminded the corps members to consider themselves lucky among their peers and pursue issues of national integration and development by being good ambassadors of their families and the nation at large.

He cautioned them against engaging on partisan politics but to involve themselves in developmental projects during their stay in their respective host communities.

“Unite and interact with community members to understand the cultural, religious differences with a view to shape and promote peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationship between divers ethnic groups in Nigeria’’ Kurawa said.

The State NYSC, Coordinator, Mr Philip Enaberue, said no fewer than 2,158 corps members were registered for orientation out of which 1,168 are male while 990 are female.

Enaberue said activities were moving smoothly as corps members were responding to routine exercises.

He said in spite of the fire incident that damaged a hostel during the last orientation exercise they were able to accommodate all the corps members.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kurawa, who inspected the camp clinic, kitchen, hostels, play grounds and halls, however, expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

