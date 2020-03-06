Ecobank Nigeria unveils Xpress Save, Xpress Loan

“We announced our plans to take banking to every neighborhood in Nigeria no matter how far, through our agency banking – the Ecobank Xpress Point. This. we have done and will continue to do until every household in Nigeria feels our presence. Through Xpress Save and Xpress Loan, we will empower these target households with the ability to save easily for the rainy day and also give them access to small loans to enable them to fund their businesses with more ease. All these are in line with the Ecobank Group mandate which is to contribute to the economic development and financial integration of the African continent,” Akinwuntan stated.
Also, Ayodele Osolake, head, Personal Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, who gave further details about the product noted that “Xpress Save allows mobile phone users to save money in their digital savings accounts (Ecobank Xpress Save account) which is opened simply and instantly through USSD code – *326#. On the other hand, Xpress Loan allows customers who have Ecobank Xpress Save account access short term micro loans instantly to meet their immediate needs”
She stated that “to be eligible for the loan the customer needs to simply open Xpress Save account, meet Tier 1 KYC requirements and our simple credit score. The Ecobank Xpress Save and Xpress Loan product requires no paper work and no fees are charged for onboarding. The product has best in class security features, ensuring that customers’ transactions are fully protected.
