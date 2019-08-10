Food and clothes traders in seven major markets in Lagos have complained of low patronage, less than 24 hours to the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was revealed in a survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday at Balogun, Idumota, Docemo, Oluwole, Oyingbo, Iddo and Mile 12 markets.

The traders who spoke to NAN expressed concerns over low patronage that had been recurring for over six years during various celebrations in the country.

Mrs Aderonke Abiodun, a clothes seller at Balogun, urged the Federal Government to take urgent action to address the harsh economic situation affecting the purchasing power of citizens.

“In the past, Sallah celebration is known for its ritz; it is a period that different families purchase similar fabrics to be worn by all the family members for the celebration.

“If you ask most traders, they will confirm to you that that era has long been forgotten and that sales had been dull for some years.

“Many of the customers just come to the market for sightseeing and most of them complain of lack of money and usually price goods below the cost price.

“We traders are just suffering and smiling, holding on to hope that things will get better soon in the country,” she said.

Mrs Bisola Olokodana, another trader at Idumota market, said, “Sales were better even when they said the economy was in recession compared to the present situation.

“Seriously, when people tell me the economy is growing, I laugh at them because we the masses are not feeling the impact,” she said.

Similarly, food traders at Iddo, Oyingbo and Mile 12 market corroborated the low sales in the market.

Mr John Peter, a food trader at Oyingbo, said the market had a large turnout of buyers but most were buying in smaller quantities than expected.

Also, Femi Odusanya, Spokesperson, Mile 12 Traders Association, said the economic situation of the country had made a lot of consumers modest in their shopping.

He said the government could improve the purchasing power of the masses by expediting the implementation of the new minimum wage across board and effective implementation of the budget. (NAN)

