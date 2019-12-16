Entreprenuership: Student rakes N60,000 monthly from cap, bag business

A 300 level student of Sociology, Kaduna State University (KASU), Fatima Yahya says she is making an average of N60, 000 monthly from selling caps and bags.

The student entrepreneur, who is 24-year-old and a resident of Unguwan Shanu area of Kaduna made this known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Monday.

She said that she had learnt how to make bags at the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) training center after which she learnt how to make female caps from a private foundation.

“I make N2, 000 to N3, 000 daily from selling caps and I also make souvenir bags on demand; most of my customers are students,friends and family.

“I sell the caps in wholesale and retail at N200 each for adult and N100 each for children; there are higher priced caps known as turban,those ones are sold at higher prices due to their design”,she said.

Yahya said that she started the business in 2018 with N5, 000 capital but later boosted her trade this year by including throw pillows, baby sets and children wears with assistance from the NDE.

She stated that she had been able to pay her school fees and assisted her parents pay part of her younger sister’s school fees who recently got admission into the polytechnic from the business.

When asked how she managed studies and business, Yahya said that she planned her time and made sure that her business activities do not affect her learning.

She stressed that she would like to own a shop after graduating from school and train young people on her business skills.

Yahya called on youth not to wait for white collar job but engage in learning a skill or trade no matter how small in order to be self reliant.

NAN

– Dec. 16, 2019 @ 18:15 GMT |

