MTN Nigeria, a broadband telecommunication company, says it has started upgrading its 2G tech equipment in rural areas to 4G technology to ensure quality reception and service in the hinterlands.

The General Manager (East) of the company, Mr. Innocent Entonu, said this in an address on Wednesday in Enugu at MTN Day at the ongoing 31st Enugu International Trade Fair.

Entonu said the company had also started upgrading most of its customers’ sim-lines to be 4G compliant in order to bring them at par with the latest development in the telecom industry.

“We have started upgrading all 2G facilities earlier installed in some areas in the hinterland and rural areas to conform to 4G technology.

“This process will be completed within the next six months or so in the entire east, which comprises the Southeast and Southsouth areas.

“The essence is to improve our esteemed customers’ experience in using 4G, which is very fast and accommodates more usage platforms such as voice, data, audio, video, and hybrid,’’ he said.

The general manager urged its esteemed customers to make use of its website to reach out to the company’s customers/help-desk and sort out their challenges.

“We have created a customer’s interactive website meant to solve their challenges,’’ he said.

Entonu also revealed that the telecom company set aside one percent of its profit after tax for its direct yearly Community Social Responsibility Project.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Chamber, Mr. Nduka Awuregu, lauded the top quality products and services of MTN.

“I sincerely believe that as a quality and relatively cheap products and services company you will make mega-sales here,’’ Awuregu said.

NAN reports that the fair, which was organized by the Enugu Chambers of Commerce, started on March 13 and would end on March 23.

The theme of the trade fair is: “Advancing the Growth of SMEs through Corporate Governance for Rapid Economic Development’’. (NAN)

– Mar. 18, 2020 @ 18:19 GMT |

