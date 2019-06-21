By Anayo Ezugwu

EXPERTS in the telecommunications industry has advised the federal government to utilise the opportunities in the internet sector to create jobs for the youths. Chris Uwaja, chairman, NDSF 2019, said the number of young Nigerians on the internet shows that there is opportunity on the web.

Speaking at the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum Series 2019, in Lagos on Thursday, June 20, Uwaja urged the federal government to configure the information and communications technology ecosystem which will accommodate even children at all levels.

He said the future generation must demand inclusion of ICT stakeholders in decision making by the government.

“The fourth industrial revolution cannot happen in a country like Nigeria that has not developed infrastructures. We should be talking about data revolution rather than industrial revolution. Data is life and the future of internet. In Africa what we need is data security and IPv6 is very key to data security,” he said.

On his part, Francis Uzo, managing director, Wisdom Technologies, said there are many opportunities in the internet and the youths must prepare to embrace them. He wondered why young Nigerians are complaining of lack of job opportunities in a digital age.

He noted that what the youths lack are not jobs, but information and how to turn around hours they spend on the internet to money. He advised the youths to prepare for the future by capitalising on the opportunities on the internet.

“The beautiful thing about ICT is that you don’t need a certificate to be an expert. You can be a digital marketer and being a digital marketer doesn’t cost you anything different from what you spend to post a personal picture on the internet. As a young person, if you are able to create a platform like Uber, Jumia and Jobberman, you will make it in life,” he said.

