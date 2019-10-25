THE Federal Character Commission (FCC) says it will partner the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to generate reliable data for equitable distribution of socio-economic amenities.

Its Secretary, Mr Mohammed Tukur made the statement on the sidelines of a workshop on equitable distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities in Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Tukur said that the FCC had a second mandate which was to ensure equitable distribution of socio-economic infrastructure and amenities.

He said that the commission conducted a survey in 2018 which it would corroborate with the NBS.

“We conducted a survey in 2018, we shall involve other stakeholders to look at the results we obtained.

“We shall collaborate with NBS to ensure that what we collated is valid, then we will forward it to the federal government for use in infrastructure distribution,” he said.

The FCC secretary further stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was poised to enhance infrastructure development across the country.

He said that FCC surveys would be useful in identifying need areas to enable prompt actions by the federal government.

“If you look around, you will find out that most projects are located in the urban centres; this practice tends to exclude communities that are not within the major centres.

“This is our concern, by the time infrastructure are provided for such areas, everyone will have a sense of belonging in the country,” Tukur said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FCC is mandated under Section four d (1) of its enabling Act to work out an equitable formula for the distribution of socio-economic services, amenities and infrastructural facilities.

NAN

– Oct 25, 2019 @ 10:50 GMT |

