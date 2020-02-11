ABDULKADIR Mu’azu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, says Federal Government is committed to ensuring food security and price stability in the country.

Mu’azu said this on Monday while inspecting 25,000 metric tonnes capacity Grains Reserve in Dutsinma Katsina State.

Mu’azu, at the reserve which has 10 silos of 2,500 capacity each, said the government was committed to functional grains reserves because they were critical to price stability, food security and response to emergencies.

He added that the government was committed to ensuring that the 33 strategic grains reserves across the country were in good condition and with the required quantity of grains.

He noted that though the government had concession some of the reserves, it would continue to ensure that Nigeria had an adequate reserves to meet up with its soaring population.

“We have one of the fastest population growths. We have about 200 million people and in the next three years, we will be far more than that.

“So you can see the strategic significance of ensuring that we strive to achieve food security,” he said.

The permanent secretary stressed that agriculture was one of the government’s main focuses because it was a catalyst for employment generation, poverty reduction, and overall economic development.

”The ministry is committed to ensuring that these silos are not only in good condition but effectively managed.

“It is also important to note that the food is safe and fit for consumption because a country that cannot effectively feed itself is a country in crisis.

“So the essence of this visit is to have a look at the silos and discuss with those on the ground to ensure that we stabilise prices and ensure transparency.”

He assured farmers in Katsina State and farmers across the country of government’s commitment to providing farm implements and other forms of support.

He encouraged them to take advantage of the ongoing mechanisation project to boost production.

Mr. Sule Haruna, Director, Grains Reserve, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, disclosed that the Dutsin-Ma reserve, had 16,000 metric tonnes of maize and sorghum currently stored.

He disclosed that the facility was fully automated to ensure transparency, accountability and effective delivery.

Speaking on the operational modality of the facility, Haruna said, “what we do in terms of operational modality, we take samples that are being analysed in the laboratory to ensure that they meet all the given standards.

“The standards include the moisture content, impurity content and insect infestation among others.

“Having done that, we allow the truck to come on the weighbridge and the gross weight will be taken. Then the grains are discharged.

“Thereafter the debris, truck, and sacks are weighed; their weight deducted from the gross weight to get the net weight and it is the net weight that the Federal Government pays for.”

The director disclosed that the Dutsin-Ma reserve was a second-generation reserve.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono on Jan. 30 inspected the grains reserve in Gusau, Zamfara State as part of efforts by the ministry to ensure the effectiveness of all silos across the country. (NAN)

– Feb. 11, 2020 @ 8:55 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)