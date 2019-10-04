THE Federal Government has empowered 100 youths in Akwa Ibom with multi million Naira worth of starter packs to enhance their businesses.

Miss Lucy Ekpenyong, State Manager, Small Medium Entreprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), who presented the packs to beneficiaries on Friday in Uyo, said that the starter packs were funded by the Federal Government.

She said that the training by the Agency tagged, National Entrepreneurship Training Programme, was aimed at empowering the youths with diffetent skills to reduce youths unemployment.

“Today, we are actually having a ceremony for empowerment and distribution of Starter packs/equipment to beneficiaries of the National Entrepreneurship Training, which took place in the month of March this year.

“The training was to empower the participants with vocational skills in, Makeup, Tailoring, for them to be self reliance.

“It was also targeted at basically the young people, the women and the young men.

“We had 100 of them accredited for the training, but we had over 200 participants, who attended the training.

“Today, we are distributing the starter packs sent by our Director General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikka Radda, to empower these people so that they can start what they learnt.

“Our budget was for 100 people but we allowed the extra hundred to stay and acquire the skills,” Ekpenyong said.

According to Ekpenyong, 30 per cent of the beneficiaries are women, 30 per cent are youths, while the remaining 40 per cent are spread across all segments.

“We want to really thank the President Muhammadu Buhari for approving these programme for our Agency.

“This programme did not only take place in Akwa Ibom state, but it also took place in six states across the six Geo political zones.

“Akwa Ibom State happened to be the only state in the South South that benefited from the programme,” she said.

Ekpenyong warned the beneficiaries against selling the starter packs, stressing that they should use the packs to improve on their standard of living and add value to the nation’s economy.

Speaking, Mr Uffot Ebong, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Udom Emmanuel on Technical Matters and Due Process, urged the beneficiaries to use the packs to do business and employ others.

Ebong, who was represented by Mr Nduese Ebong, Programme Manager of Akwa Ibom Enterprise and Empowerment Scheme, said that the starter packs would go a long way to take care of beneficiaries and their family members.

He said that there was no reason for unemployment in the country if young people would be serious with their business.

He also advised the beneficiaries to take their business as something that would help them in future.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the beneficiaries, Mr Ndifreke Matthew, said as a young man, he developed interest in makeup business.

He said thst the training he received had improved his knowledge.

Matthew said that the starter packs would also add value to his business as he was operating a small hair cut saloon.

He commended SMEDAN and the government for the training he received and the starter packs.

Another eneficiary, Mrs Immanuella Emmanuel, who received a sewing machine, thanked SMEDAN and the Federal Government for the starter pack.

She also assured the agency that she would contribute to the upkeep of the family with the starter pack.

NAN reports that the beneficiaries had been trained since March 2019 in makeup business and fashion design. (NAN)

