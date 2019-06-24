THE Federal Government on Monday inaugurated the board of the Securities and Exchange Commission with a directive to the board to make the stability of the capital market a cardinal objective.

The nine-member board under the chairmanship of Mr. Olufemi Lijadu was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse.

The inauguration of the new board is coming after four years that the last board headed by a former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi was dissolved.

Isa-Dutse charged the newly inaugurated SEC board to bring their wealth of experience to bear in restoring investor confidence in the capital market.

He said, “The inauguration of the board of the SEC that we are conducting today is critical as the existence and operation of a board are fundamental for an agency like the SEC to adequately and efficiently perform its regulatory and market development functions.

“It is in recognition of this that the Investments and Securities Act 2007, requires that the Commission have a board and Section 4 of the Act specifically provides that the SEC board shall be responsible for the general administration of the Commission and, in particular,

shall formulate general policies for the regulation and development of the capital market.”

The Permanent Secretary tasked members of the board to ensure that the activities of the capital market are conducted in a most transparent manner in line with global best practices.

He said, “Our capital market is growing and evolving. To sustain this growth and eventually transform to a world-class capital market, transparency and investor confidence is key.

“Investor confidence will accelerate the growth of our market and increase both domestic and foreign investor participation.

“Therefore, we must ensure that our market is transparent and listed companies imbibe good corporate governance and accountability.

“Like world-class capital markets, ours should be characterized by high levels of liquidity, depth, breadth, and sophistication with a strong domestic investor base.

“It should be innovative, transparent due to robust disclosure regimes, and efficient both in price discovery and in the allocation of capital.”

Responding, Lijadu assured that the board members would bring their experience towards making the capital market play its developmental role in the economy.

He said, “We need to make the capital market attractive to both local and foreign investors. “On the enforcement, we will enthrone a capital market where rules and enforcement are upheld for the protection of investors. We need to enforce public trust in the capital market.” – Punch

