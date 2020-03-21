The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment has postponed the proposed Afrika Business and Investment Forum in compliance with global health safety standards on Coronavirus.

A statement, Mrs Olukemi Arodudu, Director, Investment Promotion of the Ministry, noted that the move was a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

According to her, the proposed maiden edition of the “Afrika Business and Investment Forum (AFRIBIF) 2020, will be rescheduled

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is taking a set of precautionary measures in compliance with global health standards to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Government is applying medical protocols required to reduce spread of the disease, including rescheduling date of public events and large public meetings to preserve the security, health and safety of participants and visitors.

“Based on the above and the fact that AFRIBIF is designed to be a large meeting with participants from several nations, the forum has been rescheduled to another date.

“The AFRIBIF, scheduled to commence from March 23 to 27, at Nicon Luxury in Abuja, has been postponed till further notice,” she said.

She reassured intending participants that the programme would be held as soon as possible, without endangering their lives.

“We urge you to look out for updates on the event with effect from the end of April 2020, as we will notify you on the forum as soon as possible.

“We regret any inconveniences this rescheduling might cause,” she said.

She, however, urged Nigerians to log on to www.afribif.com for further details about the forum.

The forum with the theme: “Reshaping Business and Investment to Meet Demands of Trade and Fourth Industrial Revolution” was put together by the ministry in collaboration with CB Network Global Concept. (NAN)

– Mar. 21, 2020 @ 15:39 GMT |

