FG suspends MTN, others USSD charges

NIGERIAN government on Thursday ordered the immediate suspension of the proposed Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) charges on customers who uses them.

“After receiving briefing about the proposed USSD charges, I realized there was no justification for the new tariff,” minister of communication Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami said.

“Consequently, I directed its immediate suspension, any telecom operator that violates this directive would be sanctioned appropriately.”

Guardian

– Oct 24, 2019 @ 19:40 GMT |

