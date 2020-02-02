The Federal Government on Sunday says it has adopted modalities to review concession of silos leased to private firms in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, made the disclosure when he inspected facility at the 25, 000 metric tonnes silos in Jahun Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Nanono disclosed that the government would revoke licenses of any concessionaire who failed to meet the necessary conditions of the agreement.

“I am here to see some of the silos leased to the companies and see whether they are doing the job in accordance with the concession agreement.

“We will review all the concessions to see if they met all the necessary conditions. If they do; we allow them to continue and revoke those who could not comply,” Nanono said.

The minister noted that the silos were provided in different parts of the country for strategic reserve and enhance food security programme.

According to him, the facilities were also designed to mop up excess grain during harvest season for preservation as well as stabilize prices. (NAN)

Feb. 2, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT

