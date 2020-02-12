TWO hundred undergraduates of Sokoto State University, SSU, have been equipped skills in fashion design, handsets repair, and cocktail and makeup. Thanks to the Fidelity Bank Plc and Gazelle Academy who organised the training.

At the event in Sokoto Monday, Nnamdi Nwankwo, managing director of Fidelity Bank, represented by Chris Nwawe, bank’s head of Recruitment, said the programme under Fidelity Youth Empowerment Academy Stream 7 (YEa7) is part of the bank’s cooperate social responsibility.

According to Nwankwo, “We in Fidelity bank have targeted programmes on education, environment and youth empowerment. This one you are witnessing today is part of fulfilling our promises to the society.”

He said that the programme started in 2016 at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, stressing that since then the bank and its partner, Gazelle Academy, have visited more than five higher institutions in the country, as this one is stream 7 of the programme.

Youths were trained to acquire some skills to enable them to be self-reliant and also make them to be employers of labour even while in school, he said, adding that at the end of the training, packs will be given to each participant to aid him/her to start something of their own.

He said after the undergraduates’ education, they can seek for soft loans from the Small, Medium Enterprise, SME’s, Department of the bank.

Also, Muna Unuozo, founder of Gazelle Academy, said the programme was aimed at equipping the students with skills that they could use while still in school or after graduation.

With the knowledge of the skill acquired, she said, they could fend for themselves even while in school.

On his part, Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal thanked Fidelity Bank and Gazelle Academy for choosing the school for the programme.

Tambuwal said that as a responsible government, his administration has prioritized the welfare of the youths in the state.

He enjoined the participants to be focused and concentrate in order to benefit from the training.

Earlier, Prof. Sani Dangogo, vice-chancellor of the university, thanked Fidelity Bank and Gazelle Academy for the benevolent gesture, saying the training will go a long way in alleviating the financial burden of the students.

– Feb. 12, 2020 @ 10:05 GMT |

