NIGERIA’S premier and leading financial services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has joined the rest of the world to celebrate the 2019 Customer Service Week themed “The Magic of Service’.

The weeklong event is to be celebrated from 7 – 11 October 2019 across the Bank’s over 700 branch networks in Nigeria and its FBNBank subsidiaries in over half a dozen countries across 3 continents.

The Customer Service Week is an international celebration which highlights the importance of customer service and staff who serve and support customers daily to deliver exceptional service to customers.

With its robust customer service network over the years, cutting across diverse cultures, tribes and races, transcending to its digital channels; FirstBank has since the last 125 years supported its customers’ – beyond the shores of Nigeria – at meeting their individual and business needs, thereby contributing to national growth and development.

This, the bank achieves through its innovative, interactive, self-service banking platforms like WhatsApp banking, *894# Quick Banking mobile solution, Firstmobile banking application, internet banking and ATM amongst many others. These electronic banking channels are constantly updated with new and exciting features to put the customers experience and service at an edge in the industry.

According to Taiwo Shonekan, the Bank’s Head, Customer Experience & Value Management “with our dynamic and vibrant customer services operations at FirstBank, we remain committed to rendering the gold standard of services to our customers and stakeholders alike regardless of where they may be across the globe. Efficient customer services forms part and parcel of our DNA, our responsibility at putting our customers first and indeed the centerpiece of our impact since we were founded in 1894.”

“Our robust customer service puts our stakeholders and the public alike at an advantage in meeting their personal and business needs as it underscores the magic of our services through a hundred and a quarter of a century,” she concluded.

