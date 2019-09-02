ADESOLA Adeduntan, chief executive officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has been adjudged the ‘Best Chief Executive Officer’ of the year at the Digital Innovation and Excellence awards held recently in Accra, Ghana.

The awards, which climaxed the Digital Banking Summit, was aimed at rewarding individuals and groups whose contribution and efforts have spurred growth in the banking industry across Africa.

Adeduntan, who has been at the helm of affairs of FirstBank, FBNBank Ghana’s parent Bank since 2016 had ensured the rollout of the Group’s digital banking strategy, which aims to leverage new and evolving technologies to facilitate access to everyday financial services for consumers and businesses alike.

Receiving the award on behalf of Adeduntan in Accra on Friday, Victor Yaw Asante, managing director of FBNBank, Ghana, said the award amply speaks to Adeduntan’s commitment to driving the financial inclusion agenda of FirstBank as well as its subsidiaries across Africa.

“On behalf of Dr. Adeduntan and his management team at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, I will like to thank you for recognising the Bank’s unrelenting quest to meet the needs and preferences of our customers with our deployment of a full bouquet of digital banking services.

Asante stated that “though humbling, this award reminds us to keep listening and to demonstrate an understanding of our customers’ busy, modern lives and connect with them through the provision of solutions that not only meet their needs but also delivers relevant experiences that meet their expectations.

“We would deepen our collaboration with our partners and strive to replicate our success in Nigeria across all our subsidiaries,” he said.

This award adds to the rich ‘awards shelf’ of FirstBank since the turn of the year, as the Bank has been recognised beyond the shores of Nigeria for its leading role at promoting technological inclusion, cashless transactions and financial inclusion in the fast revolving and technological driven financial industry in Nigeria.

Amongst the many awards bagged by the premier and leading financial institution in Nigeria include; Cashless Driver: Highest Volume in Bill Payments and Cashless Driver: Highest Transaction Volume in Real-Time Payments at the CBN Electronic Payments Incentive Scheme, EPIS, Efficiency Awards. Other awards are; Most improved Mobile Banking Application, Highest Transacting Bank (across Interswitch’s Solutions) and Highest Number of Verve Transacting Cards (Unique Cards) at the Interswitch Connect Sales Dinner & Awards Night as well as Best Banking Brand in Nigeria 2019 by Global Brands Magazine.

– Sept. 2, 2019 @ 19:49 GMT |

