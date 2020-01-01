First Bank’s Position on Robbery Attack in Abuja Branch

The First Bank of Limited confirmed that the police interrogating customer service executive from the bank.

A statement issued on , January 1, by Folake Ani-Mumuni, group head, Marketing and Communications, started: “We are aware that a customer service executive assigned to us by one of our vendors is helping the police with their investigations into the attempted robbery that happened last week in one of our branches in Abuja.

“We remain grateful that none of our staff or customers lost their lives during the incident.

“We will however refrain from commenting further at this time until the relevant authorities conclude their investigations and we urge all to cooperate fully to enable seamless investigations.”

The said that as a responsible organisation that has built trust on the pillar of security and safety for over 125 years, continuous improvement involves taking learnings even from unfortunate situations to further strengthen our security protocols.

