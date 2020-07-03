FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced modified thermal cameras for fast and safe non-contact elevated skin temperature screening. The FLIR EST thermal screening solutions provide frontline screening at building entries and in high traffic areas to improve safety and help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The FLIR Axxx-EST, FLIR T5xx-EST, and FLIR Exx-EST series cameras are designed to simplify the screening process, reducing the burden on screening operators and adhering to recommended social distancing guidelines.

“The new FLIR EST thermal solutions represent nearly two decades of experience designing and manufacturing thermal measurement solutions for skin temperature screening,” said Jim Cannon,

President and CEO at FLIR. “These cameras are our easiest cameras to set up and operate to date for skin temperature screening, requiring limited training to begin screening people more quickly and accurately.”

FLIR Screen-EST Mode

The new EST cameras also introduce an enhanced, on-camera FLIR Screen-EST mode, which increases throughput by 25 percent compared to the previous version. To further improve accuracy, the updated Screen-EST mode automatically generates a sample baseline temperature average and compares individuals’ skin temperature against that baseline, reducing measurement uncertainty from natural body temperature fluctuations and environmental effects.

This mode can sound or display an alarm when the camera detects an elevated temperature above a set threshold. If the screening mode detects an individual with elevated skin temperature, they should then be evaluated using a medical device such as a thermometer. In addition, the new EST cameras are compatible with the new FLIR Screen-EST desktop software announced earlier in June.

FLIR Axxx-EST Series

The A500-EST and A700-EST cameras are designed for permanent, fixed-mounted installations and can be deployed as a single, standalone screening station or in a network. The cameras can be connected to most video management systems while the camera housing features multiple mounting points to support tripod or permanent installations.

FLIR T5xx-EST Series

The T540-EST and T560-EST are designed to operate in either a mobile or more permanent setting. The flexible form factor enables a cable-free mobile operation with up to four hours of battery life or hands-free use with an integrated tripod mount.

FLIR Exx-EST Series

Light, ergonomically designed for handheld use, and battery-powered, the E54-EST and E86-

EST offer the capability for mobile screening settings with a bright, easy-to-use integrated touchscreen display. Tripod mounts are also available for the Exx-EST models.

The FLIR Axxx-EST series, T5xx-EST series, and Exx-EST series will be available for purchase worldwide in the Third Quarter 2020 on FLIR.com and through FLIR authorized distributors.

– July 03, 2020 @ 16:15 GMT

