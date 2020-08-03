FLOUR Mills of Nigeria Plc has announced that it’s 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Sept. 10, would be by proxy and live to stream.

Mr. Joseph Umolu, the Company Secretary, disclosed in a notice posted on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday in Lagos.

Umolu said: “In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restrictions on mass gathering and in line with the guidelines issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission on holding AGMs using proxies, attendance at the AGM shall be by proxy.

“Consequently, a member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is advised to select from the listed proposed proxies to attend in his stead,” he said.

The listed proxies are, Mr. John Coumantaris; Dr. Emmanuel Ukpabi; Mr. Paul Gbedebo; Dr. Salamatu Suleiman; Sir Sunny Nwosu; Mr. Adesina Oladepo; Mr. Boniface Okezie; Mrs. Esther Augustine; Mr. Nonah Awoh and Chief Timothy Adesiyan.

Umolu informed shareholders that the proxy form was attached to the annual report of the company and also available on url:shorturl.at/mp349.

He disclosed that dividends, if approved, would be paid on Sept. 14 to shareholders.

The secretary also informed shareholders that some dividend warrants had been returned to the registrar as unclaimed.

He urged shareholders to open bank accounts, stockbroking accounts, and CSCS accounts for the purpose of e-dividend and bonus. (NAN)

– Aug. 3, 2020 @ 18:39 GMT |

